Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 290,841 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 724,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290,841 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $23,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in US Ecology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in US Ecology by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in US Ecology by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in US Ecology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in US Ecology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of ECOL opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. US Ecology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.80 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

