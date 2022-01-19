Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,859 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in AGCO were worth $33,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AGCO by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AGCO during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGCO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $126.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

