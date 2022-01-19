Master Contract Token (MCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.43 Million

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Master Contract Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. Master Contract Token has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $65,995.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.78 or 0.07428777 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00075992 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00054470 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

