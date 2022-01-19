Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,548,000 after buying an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,087,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,493,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,784,000 after buying an additional 541,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,436,128 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,714,000 after buying an additional 81,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 4.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.37.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.