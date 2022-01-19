McCarthy Asset Management Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.5% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Shares of FB traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.45. The stock had a trading volume of 406,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,489,049. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.72 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.82. The firm has a market cap of $891.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 539,215 shares of company stock worth $178,291,695. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

