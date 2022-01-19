McIlrath & Eck LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 523.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $213.30. 1,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,163. The company has a 50 day moving average of $225.14 and a 200 day moving average of $224.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

