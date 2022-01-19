McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 1,695 Shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:VFLQ traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.35. 6,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average is $112.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF (BATS:VFLQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard US Liquidity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.