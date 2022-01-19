McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $45.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McIlrath & Eck LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 157,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 13.6% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $45,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 222.6% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $294.67. 35,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,037. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $239.41 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $315.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.02.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

