McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 242 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of O. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 122.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of O traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $69.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,046. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.78 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average of $69.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

