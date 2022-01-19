McIlrath & Eck LLC Sells 424 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

McIlrath & Eck LLC lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.18. 14,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,406. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.09 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

