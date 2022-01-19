Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Gap Up to $2.83

Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $3.04. Mechel PAO shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 759 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mechel PAO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Mechel PAO to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 455,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 57,248 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 133.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 162,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $517,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 108,386 shares during the period.

Mechel PAO Company Profile (NYSE:MTL)

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

