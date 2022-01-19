Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,153 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Medtronic by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $921,134,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,415,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,785,000 after buying an additional 2,043,059 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after buying an additional 1,930,163 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Medtronic by 3,039.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,872,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $107.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $144.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $98.38 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.20.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

