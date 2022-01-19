Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 30.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Shares of MBWM traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.57. 8 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.08. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MBWM shares. Raymond James upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $92,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 103.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

