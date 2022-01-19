Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $14.31 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2,635.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 664,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640,319 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.60% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $14,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 10,858 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 405,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 443,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after buying an additional 32,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $21.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.