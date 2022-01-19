Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $15.67 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 31.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 10.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,888 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in United Parcel Service by 17.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,981,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $412,103,000 after purchasing an additional 297,037 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 12,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $205.59 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The stock has a market cap of $178.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.89 and its 200-day moving average is $201.42.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.76.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

