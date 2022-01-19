Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $16.18 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,501 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,295 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $16,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HP by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after acquiring an additional 883,864 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in HP by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 149,937 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,480,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in HP by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 330,549 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,043,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of HP by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,929 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.38.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 151.64%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

