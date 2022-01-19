Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $23.95 Million Stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 888,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,280 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.19% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $23,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 190.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $697,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 26.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WBND opened at $25.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.31. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $28.05.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

