Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 210.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,595 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $24,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after acquiring an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,390,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $265.11 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $221.52 and a fifty-two week high of $280.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $273.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.85.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

