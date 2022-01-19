Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MERC. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercer International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 31st.

MERC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. 81,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,626. The company has a market capitalization of $784.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.40.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.13 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

In related news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg acquired 37,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $388,855.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $70,027. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

