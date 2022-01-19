Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.62. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $7.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $109.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.12 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MBIN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.33 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $32.16 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.88%.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $356,158.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,294 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,301 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 20.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.