MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Update

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.8 days.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.10. 42 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.05. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $149.00 and a fifty-two week high of $264.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.06 and its 200-day moving average is $231.96.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

