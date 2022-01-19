Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 436,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $22,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASH. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $61.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.32. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

