Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,301,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,049 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $59,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Methanex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 930,905 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,814 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Methanex by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 205,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 46,439 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Methanex by 253.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,217 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the third quarter worth about $1,770,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Methanex by 10.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MEOH traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $46.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,874. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.00. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Methanex from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.25.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

