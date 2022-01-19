MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Shares of MET opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

