Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 444,500 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the December 15th total of 329,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 13.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $19,739,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MCB traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.08. The stock had a trading volume of 177,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,069. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $46.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

