Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.20 ($12.73) to €11.40 ($12.95) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OUKPY opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. Metso Outotec Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Metso Outotec Oyj manufactures and supplies equipment for the mining industry. It is a supplier of sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions and services for the minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals segments.

