Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,116,000 after buying an additional 7,536 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 110.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,407 shares of company stock valued at $13,232,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.35. 212,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,522,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.