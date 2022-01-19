MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Stock Price Up 1.5%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $279.36 and last traded at $269.20. Approximately 387,563 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 347,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.37.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.31% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

