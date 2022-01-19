MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives $574.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $574.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.55, for a total value of $1,292,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 over the last 90 days. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $633,429,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,969,000 after buying an additional 95,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 646.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,214,000 after buying an additional 67,936 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,155,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,678,000 after buying an additional 54,322 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $468.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $649.68. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.54. MicroStrategy has a 52-week low of $411.58 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

