Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $214.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.46. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.94 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.62%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.