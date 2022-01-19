Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $238.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.38.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $214.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.46. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $128.94 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.62%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402 in the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,026,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

