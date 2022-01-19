MIR COIN Trading 9.7% Lower This Week (MIR)

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One MIR COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. MIR COIN has a market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $41,458.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MIR COIN has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057986 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00064393 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.39 or 0.07455711 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,853.19 or 1.00355923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00066993 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00007599 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir . The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io . MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

