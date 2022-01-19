Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $17.54 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% during the third quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 63,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 106,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.7% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 41,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 5.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 30,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Apple from $132.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.52.

Shares of AAPL opened at $169.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.67 and its 200 day moving average is $154.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

