Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) fell 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.54. 127,510 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 121,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.47.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

In related news, Director John Tognetti bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$160,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,923,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,969,446.80. Insiders have acquired a total of 623,500 shares of company stock worth $261,856 over the last ninety days.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

