Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) fell 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.54. 127,510 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 121,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.71 million and a P/E ratio of -5.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.47.
Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ)
Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.
See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?
Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.