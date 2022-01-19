Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Sells $75,559.77 in Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) EVP Jamie Christensen sold 627 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $75,559.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jamie Christensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 4th, Jamie Christensen sold 1,442 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.72, for a total value of $213,012.24.

On Monday, December 6th, Jamie Christensen sold 1,201 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $157,078.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $115.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.33. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $225.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.57.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $807,650,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after buying an additional 336,737 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

