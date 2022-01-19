Mirror Protocol Price Tops $1.56 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00003685 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $120.96 million and $15.36 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirror Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00057550 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00065749 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,126.24 or 0.07404379 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,106.97 or 0.99728792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00066395 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007562 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirror Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirror Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirror Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.