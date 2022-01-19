Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be bought for $63.29 or 0.00149988 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $12.40 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00057682 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,127.65 or 0.07411748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,163.46 or 0.99916710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00066340 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007540 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 195,951 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

