Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.
Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.