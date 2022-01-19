Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the December 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 19.67%. On average, analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

