Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,201,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,930,955 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $644,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 197,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 69,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,426,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,990,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $862,979,000 after purchasing an additional 721,452 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,173,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,712,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 170,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $81.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $159.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

