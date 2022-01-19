Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 279.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695,122 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of NVIDIA worth $476,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $261.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.55. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $654.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $360.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.88.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total transaction of $3,266,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.