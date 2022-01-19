Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $236.12 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870,596 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,294 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of salesforce.com worth $236,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $832,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,840 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.21, for a total transaction of $5,824,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 322,409 shares of company stock worth $91,538,298. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.05.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $227.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.85 and its 200 day moving average is $264.85. The company has a market cap of $223.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.90, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

