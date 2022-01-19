Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $379.40 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,529,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,180 shares during the period. Yum China comprises about 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $379,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,548,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,001,000 after buying an additional 43,148 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 7,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $819,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum China news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

YUMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.49 and a 12-month high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

