Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 998,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,889 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $138,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 44,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 123,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 151,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 25.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 95,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% in the third quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 41,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

NYSE IBM opened at $133.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

