Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 30,053 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,327,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30,053 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.6% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.07% of Visa worth $295,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 46.5% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Visa by 38.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $214.00 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $210.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $412.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.20.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

