Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 60,075 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,790,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $250,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338,202 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $588,283,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after buying an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after buying an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

NYSE PG opened at $157.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.61. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

