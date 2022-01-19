Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 945,317 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,705,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945,317 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 1.08% of Alliant Energy worth $151,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

LNT stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

