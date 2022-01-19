Mizuho Cuts SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target to $17.00

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SoFi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.67.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.16 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $1,916,116.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910. Insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,484,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,962,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

