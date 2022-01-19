Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Update

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 785,200 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 591,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 744,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,708,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 406,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $82,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 236,969 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 24.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 438,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 86,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 330,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,576. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

