MKS Instruments (MKSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter. MKS Instruments has set its Q4 2021 guidance at $2.590-$3.110 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $2.59-3.11 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MKS Instruments to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $171.48 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $138.70 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MKS Instruments stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

