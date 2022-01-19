ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Down 6.2%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) was down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $112.96 and last traded at $114.01. Approximately 2,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 73,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on MODV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of ModivCare in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. ModivCare had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. ModivCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MODV. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 47,803.9% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 282,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,332,000 after purchasing an additional 282,043 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in ModivCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,097,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ModivCare by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 319,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,334,000 after acquiring an additional 149,409 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 657,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,409,000 after acquiring an additional 129,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in ModivCare by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 460,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,234,000 after acquiring an additional 75,847 shares during the last quarter.

About ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

